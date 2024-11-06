Latest Weather Blog
EBR voters approve several fire fighting issues; Baton Rouge OKs firefighter pay raise
BATON ROUGE — Voters within the city limits of Baton Rouge have approved a 6-mill property tax to raise money for firefighter salaries.
The proposal gained steam after the Metro Council this year shot down tax increases for the fire department. The panel decided not to "roll forward" a millage increase that would have seen the agency benefit from a general increase in property values.
The tax will raise more than $14 million a year over the next 10 years. Fire officials say salaries now start at about $33,000 a year and that the tax would help the department increase pay to about $40,000 annually.
Voters also approved a number of millage renewals across the parish, including:
Fire Protection District No. 1 - 9 mills
Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3 - 10 mills
Alsen Fire Protection District No. 9 - 10 mills
Woodlawn Estates crime prevention fee - $200 per parcel.
Each won overwhelmingly.
