EBR schools will let students choose between all-virtual, hybrid learning models when classes return in August

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The East Baton Rouge School System will allow its student to either take classes entirely from home or to attend class in-person twice a week during the upcoming school year.

The blueprint shared by the school system Thursday says students will be allowed to choose between a hybrid learning model and an all-virtual learning model.

Students opting to return through the hybrid model will return to schools for a full-day orientation in alphabetically divided groups on Aug. 6 and 7. Starting on August 10, students will begin the full hybrid schedules in grades Pre-K-12, attending as part of set alphabet groups.

Students in A-K groups will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, and will learn virtually Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. L-Z groups will attend in person on Thursdays and Fridays, and will learn virtually Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. All students will learn virtually on Wednesdays while schools undergo extensive cleaning.

You can read the full reopening blueprint here:https://ebrschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FinalR_EBR-Reopening-Blueprint.pdf