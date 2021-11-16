EBR Schools to hold Tuesday night public forum regarding future plans

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is keeping a close eye on student performance throughout the 2021-2022 school year and on Tuesday night officials will share what they've learned in regards to student progress.

After a year of pandemic-related adjustments, the school system continues to refine certain aspects of its K-12 educational program.

A number of these changes are in response to declining performance rates during the pandemic. Some of the new programs include additional tutoring, implementing all-virtual learning models for certain students, and added methods of tracking student progress.

Such modifications were utilized in hopes of stimulating an improvement in grades since the COVID-related downward trend.

Sharon Williams, EBR Chief of Schools, told WBRZ, "The main things that we're doing right now is monitoring progress of students. Today, we're at Woodlawn High School, actually sitting in with three principals who are sharing data from the first round of interim assessments. It's called the "Data Roundtables." And so, that's one of the main ways we're gauging student success as we're implementing new projects and after-school tutoring, etc in schools."

The school district is now welcoming input from the public regarding its efforts to bridge the learning gap.

That public meeting takes place 6 p.m., Tuesday at Woodlawn High School.