EBR schools debut new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School District will debut its new school menu this year.
The menu will be inclusive of all cultures and will include vegetarian options for those who don't eat meat.
The district feeds 24,000 kids across 74 sites every day.
"We're really trying to rebrand our child nutrition program with EBR," says Nichola Hall, the Chief HR officer.
