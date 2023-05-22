Latest Weather Blog
EBR schools boss named semi-finalist for Florida superintendent job
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse is among the semi-finalists for a job opening at one of the largest school districts in the country.
Narcisse was among seven semi-finalists chosen by the Broward County School Board Monday morning to potentially fill its superintendent opening. Narcisse and two other candidates tied for fifth place with four votes a piece.
The school board plans to narrow those candidates down to three finalists in the coming weeks.
After applying for the job last week, Narcisse told WBRZ that he was asked to apply for the opening and said his focus would remain in East Baton Rouge for the time being.
The Broward search was expanded after some officials called the initial applicant pool disappointing. Twenty-six people submitted their resumes by the initial deadline, but only 15 met minimum requirements for the job.
Five more applied during the extended period.
On Monday, the Board voted on 16 names from the applicant list.
The timeline calls for three finalists to be named by the end of May. Those individuals would be interviewed in mid-June.
