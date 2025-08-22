89°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools approves reallocation of nearly $5 million to avoid student meal service budget deficit
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted Thursday to approve the reallocation of nearly $5 million from its operating fund to its child nutrition program.
The program has historically more than paid for its operations, but over the last two years, the school system overspent while generating less federal reimbursement funds than they usually take in.
The move will reduce the district's financial reserves by nearly five percent, meaning less money for emergencies and new initiatives.
Trending News
The new four-year plan will see the nutrition program spend the second two years paying the district back an estimated $2.4 million each year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools approves reallocation of nearly $5 million to avoid student meal...
-
2une In Previews: Chicken Shack gets ready for Jaguar football season with...
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting at corner of Greenwell Street,...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Spectrum Fitness - Group X Classes
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
-
SEC to expand conference schedule to nine games
-
LSU football evolves front office to stay with the changing landscape
-
LSU women's basketball star will start engines at NASCAR race in Daytona...
-
LSU's defense showing improvement in fall camp with added depth