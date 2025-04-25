82°
EBR Schools announces meeting date for board vote on realignment

1 hour 10 minutes ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 12:01 PM April 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board is hosting a realignment meeting discussing the new plans for the school system, involving the closure of nine school campuses and the combining of others.

The meeting with take place at 5 p.n. on April 28 at the Central Office at 1050 South Foster Drive. 

During this meeting, the board will vote on the alignment plan, a plan that the board says is a "crucial initiative aimed at enhancing the educational experience for all students."

That plan includes closing several campuses and merging some others.

TO CLOSE
Bernard Terrace Elementary
Capitol Middle
Eva Legard
IDEA Bridge
IDEA Innovation
JK Haynes Elementary
Ryan Elementary
Westminster Elementary
Winbourne Elementary

BUILDINGS VACANT/TBD
Capitol High
EBR Readiness MS
JK Haynes
Westminster

BUILDINGS REPURPOSED
Belfair Montessori Magnet School
Bernard Terrace Elementary
Capitol Middle site
Eva Legard Center
Ryan Elementary 
Winbourne Elementary

Bernard Terrace's students would be reassigned to Dufroq Elementary, while Eva Legard's program would relocate to Glasgow Middle School.

Ryan's students will be assigned to Progress Elementary, Westminster Elementary's students would be reassigned to Wedgewood Elementary and Winbourne Elementary's students would be reassigned to Capitol and Melrose elementary schools.

Capitol Middle will take 7th through 12th grade students and Capitol Elementary will take students from 3rd to 6th grade.

