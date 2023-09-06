94°
EBR school system says students are getting new bus routes
BATON ROUGE - Following weeks of turmoil surrounding the East Baton Rouge School System's transportation struggles, the district says students will be getting new bus routes.
The school system did not immediately describe what those routes would look like but said students would be sent home with updated bus cards starting Thursday.
See the announcement from the school system below.
