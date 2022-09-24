EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates

BATON ROUGE - Changes could be coming in South Baton Rouge school attendance zones, as the parish school system works to take back Kenilworth Charter's campus.

Right now, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School is moving and leaving behind the building.

Dawn Chanet Collins, the EBR Parish School System Vice President, says there is a desperate need that the building needs to fill.

"I would love to see informed decision-making on what to do with that campus," Chanet Collins said.

What the need for the building is, though, is something the school system still has to decide.

Chanet Collins says she will need to look at enrollment data based on grade, geographic area and attendance zones to decide what the building's best use would be.

"It'll be nice for us to have ownership and possession because the district has needs, and it will be the best for us to make those decisions," Chanet Collins said.

She is urging the board to look at the data and make the best decision with tax dollars.

Chanet Collins hopes to get the information from the superintendent soon, so the board can make an informed decision.

"How many middle school seats do we need? How many high school, elementary, etc., so we can have a true discussion about needs for that facility?" Chanet Collins said.

The school district is hoping to get the building back by May 2023.