EBR School Board deadlock continues, no superintendent after nearly nine hour meeting last night

BATON ROUGE— After a nearly nine hour meeting Thursday night, the East Baton Rouge School Board still did not appoint a new superintendent.

Thursday's meeting was a regular scheduled board meeting with a preexisting agenda. Selecting a superintendent was near the bottom.

The meeting started at 5 p.m., however the board did not start discussing the appointment of a new superintendent until nearly 10 p.m.

Andrea Zayas, the last remaining finalist for the job, took her name out of consideration just hours before the meeting began.

The bulk of the time was spent on comments from the public. The meeting adjourned at nearly 2 a.m.

Toward the end of the meeting, board members decided to have a special board meeting next week. The board will announce the date as soon as they can all decide on a day.