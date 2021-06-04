EBR principal among finalists for 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year award

Dr. Claudette Perkins Photo: Audubon Elementary School

BATON ROUGE – Officials in Louisiana are recognizing some of the state's most outstanding educators.

According to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education, finalists for the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards live during last week’s 2021 Teacher Leader Summit.

Among the 18 finalists is East Baton Rouge Parish-based principal Dr. Claudette Perkins who currently serves as principal of Audubon Elementary School.

View the full list of finalists.

Officials say winners will be selected from this group and named at a virtual awards ceremony later this year.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said, “The announcement of this year’s finalists was made even more special because we were in person and surrounded by a community of passionate educators. You could see the excitement in the eyes of each finalist as their name was called, and they could feel the appreciation of their peers. Congratulations to our finalists and to all of this year’s candidates.”

Annually, the Department, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes and celebrates some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs.

All Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semifinalists will be celebrated and honored at the 15th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held virtually on the evening of July 16.

To learn more about the current and previous Teacher and Principal of the Year honorees, visit the library.

The winners were announced live during the opening session of the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit on May 25. Dr. Brumley co-hosted with last year’s middle school Louisiana Student of the Year Zach Cryer.

Former Louisiana Teacher of the Year Chris Dier announced this year’s Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists during the opening celebration.