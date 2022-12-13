EBR Parish clearing drainage structures ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE - A storm system rocked parts of North Texas on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and businesses.

As it approaches the capital region, crews wasted no time clearing out storm drains and ditches.

“Any time we have heavy weather or severe weather that moves through the area, there’s a number of things that we do. Of course for drainage we go out and check our major outfalls, we look for blockages and things like that, that have been building up to see if we can clear those," said Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for Mayor Broome.

Armstrong says the most important thing residents should remember is roads are part of the drainage system. If a street is flooded, he urges drivers not to go through it.

“Don’t drive into high water. If you don’t see a barricade there, still don’t drive into high water because if we have a good amount of street flooding like earlier this year, it can take maintenance crews a while to get to those."

If the storm hits during your usual commute, you might want to consider staying put until the threat passes.

“Our biggest concern is peoples’ safety. And the safest place you can be in severe weather is in a sturdy structure. So think about where you’re going to be when the severe weather is supposed to hit, and think about being inside of a sturdy structure."