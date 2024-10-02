89°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control conducting spray operation over Central
CENTRAL — East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control on Tuesday is conducting an aerial spray mission on the east side of the parish near Central.
Weather permitting, the spray operation will take place between 7 and 9:30 p.m., the director of the organization said.
Central and Millerville will be part of the spray operation.
Below are maps released by parish mosquito control detailing where the operation will be conducted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ
Sports Video
-
Southern's defense prevailed in "must win" game over Prairie View
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 4
-
FINAL: LSU defeats South Alabama 42-10; Nussmeier sets career high for passing...
-
Atlanta Falcons hit long-range field goal with two seconds left to beat...
-
LSU beats South Alabama, 42-10