EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to be sworn in Saturday

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be sworn in for her second term this weekend.

The mayor's office issued a Wednesday (Dec. 30) news release concerning the event, stating that it would take place Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the River Center Branch Library (250 North Boulevard) in Baton Rouge.

Broome became the first Black woman elected to serve as EBR Mayor-President in 2016.

Prior to this role, she was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29 from 1992-2004. She then went on to serve in the Louisiana State Senate, representing the 15th district, from 2005 to 2016.

Broome was initially elected mayor-president in a 2016 runoff election.

Most recently, she bested former state representative Steve Carter in a December 5, 2020 runoff election and earned a second term in office.

Her 9 a.m. swearing in ceremony will be available to view online on the City of Baton Rouge's Facebook Page.