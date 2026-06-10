EBR Mayor-President's Office of Community Development giving away free tarps

BATON ROUGE - The Mayor-President's Office of Community Development is giving away free tarps for homeowners.

Officials say they have a limited amount of tarps with free instillation for the 70802 and 70805 zip code areas. The tarps are available at the 7th floor of 222 St. Louis Street.

Those interested can contact the Office of Community Development at 225-389-3039.