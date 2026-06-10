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EBR Mayor-President's Office of Community Development giving away free tarps

1 hour 43 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 9:43 PM June 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Mayor-President's Office of Community Development is giving away free tarps for homeowners.

Officials say they have a limited amount of tarps with free instillation for the 70802 and 70805 zip code areas. The tarps are available at the 7th floor of 222 St. Louis Street.

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Those interested can contact the Office of Community Development at 225-389-3039.

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