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EBR Mayor-President's Office of Community Development giving away free tarps
BATON ROUGE - The Mayor-President's Office of Community Development is giving away free tarps for homeowners.
Officials say they have a limited amount of tarps with free instillation for the 70802 and 70805 zip code areas. The tarps are available at the 7th floor of 222 St. Louis Street.
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Those interested can contact the Office of Community Development at 225-389-3039.
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