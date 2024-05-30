77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBR interim superintendent proposes new pay raises for all staff on teacher salary schedule

Thursday, May 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System proposed a pay raise for all staff on the teacher salary schedule, according to a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, Interim Superintendent Adam Smith proposes a permanent raise of $2,200 for all staff on the teacher salary schedule, increasing the starting salary for beginning teachers from $47,800 to $50,000.

Additionally, a raise of $1,500 is proposed for all principals and assistant principals, and $1,300 for all other staff.

