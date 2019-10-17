EBR detectives nab man accused of defrauding a 2016 flood victim

James Wallace

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of taking advantage of a 2016 flood victim has been arrested on charges of contractor fraud.

After speaking with a woman who lost $4K to a man claiming to be a contractor, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office apprehended 60-year-old James Wallace and charged him with residential contractor fraud and contracting without a license.

The woman says she met Wallace in December of 2016 and he presented himself as a contractor. He agreed to conduct repairs to her residence for a total of $8,000.

She paid $4K upfront and agreed to pay the remaining $4K after the work was complete.

But the work was never started, let alone completed and when she attempted to contact Wallace, he allegedly ignored all of her messages.

Detectives also found that Wallace is not listed as a licensed contractor in the State of Louisiana.

Wallace was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, his bond set at $50,000.