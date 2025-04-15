EBR DA's office to decline prosecuting State Police trooper arrested for domestic abuse

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office will not prosecute a state trooper accused of domestic abuse, officials said.

District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed they are not pursuing charges against Louisiana State Police trooper James Jefferson due to concerns about the probable cause to arrest Jefferson.

Moore said the exact reasons would be given on Jefferson's May 8 bond hearing date.

Jefferson was placed on administrative leave from Louisiana State Police after he was booked in February for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.