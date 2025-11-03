61°
EBR Council on Aging hosts drive-thru food giveaway for seniors affected by SNAP benefit suspension

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging hosted a drive-thru food giveaway event on Monday as the government shutdown continues and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits remain suspended. 

"We’re responding to the SNAP benefit suspension by ensuring our seniors have access to essential food resources," officials said.

The Council on Aging's event was held at the group's Lotus Headquarters at 965 North 18th Street, starting at 10 a.m. 

The event will continue while supplies last. 

Council on Aging's event attracted a large crowd, with cars from the drive-thru spilling into the road. 

