EBR again trying to stop Iberville Parish from deploying AquaDams

ST. GABRIEL - East Baton Rouge officials are again seeking to stop Iberville Parish from placing AquaDams along Manchac Bayou, a day after the parish already deployed the barriers in response to recent severe weather.

The news comes after Governor John Bel Edwards hosted a meeting at the state Capitol Wednesday among parish leaders from Iberville, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Shortly before the meeting, Judge William Morvant signed East Baton Rouge Parish's request for a temporary restraining order to forbid Iberville from using the AquaDams. It isn't clear whether any of the participants in the meeting with the governor knew the order had been signed at the time of the meeting.

The battle over the AquaDams began with a suit East Baton Rouge Parish filed in federal court last year.

That suit was dismissed, but it prompted Iberville Parish to file its own suit in the 18th Judicial District Court, which includes Iberville Parish, seeking damages from East Baton Rouge Parish. After an appeal regarding whether the suit had been filed in the correct court, the First Circuit Court of Appeals decided in April that the suit should be transferred to the 19th Judicial District, which covers East Baton Rouge Parish.

It's unclear how the latest order, signed by a judge in EBR Wednesday, would affect the AquaDams already in place.

Iberville President Mitch Ourso told WBRZ Wednesday that the AquaDams were going nowhere and that another parish would not dictate what his government did.