East Flanacher Road bridge closed until mid-February

ZACHARY — The East Flanacher Road bridge will be closed until mid-February, starting Monday.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division said the bridge will be closed until Feb. 15, 2026.

The bridge is located 0.9 miles west of Old Scenic Highway.

Alternate routes are via Samuels Road, Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road and Old Scenic Highway.