East Feliciana schools plan to offer in-person & virtual classes for fall semester

The East Feliciana school system says it is preparing multiple plans for the fall semester, including a hybrid instructional plan that incorporates both in-person and virtual learning.

The school system will offer a handful of learning plan choices based on Louisiana's phase of reopening come August. Officials say parents will be allowed to select the all-virtual plan for their child regardless of which phase schools find themselves in.

The learning plans include the following:

Phase 1

-100% virtual instruction for all grade levels

Phase 2

-100% face-to-face instruction for some identified students with exceptionalities using social distancing.

-Blended face-to-face and virtual instruction for students in grades Pre-K-12.

Phase 3

-100% face-to-face instruction using social distancing practices.

The Blended Instructional Model will entail students reporting to school two days each week and virtual courses three days a week. Students will either report to campus Monday/ Thursday or Tuesday/Friday, with all students staying virtual on Wednesdays.

The school system will lend out devices as needed for students to participate in virtual courses.

Schools also plan to implement enhanced cleaning protocols, temperature checks and will isolate students who become ill at school.

You can read the full plan here.