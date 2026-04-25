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East Baton Rouge sees continued search and rescue operations

9 years 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 16 2016 Aug 16, 2016 August 16, 2016 9:12 AM August 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters say they’re continuing to go door-to-door to try to complete rescue and recovery efforts on Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders are spread throughout East Baton Rouge Parish at this time to complete welfare checks on residents. They ask that the community remain aware that emergency officials will be operating in all areas throughout the day.

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A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to update the status of first responders efforts.

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