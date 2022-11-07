71°
East Baton Rouge Schools closed for Election Day

1 hour 5 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022 Nov 7, 2022 November 07, 2022 9:40 PM November 07, 2022 in News
By: Logan Cullop

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and a handful of school systems and businesses will be closed to give residents the opportunity to cast their vote. 

East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville school systems will be closed for the day. The 19th Judicial District Court will be closed.

Post offices and banks are scheduled to be open Tuesday. 

