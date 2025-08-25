East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters hosting voter registration drives at libraries across parish

BATON ROUGE — To commemorate Voter Registration Week, the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters is holding a series of voter registration drives at EBR Parish Library branches starting Monday.

Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn's office will allow residents to register to vote or update their registration ahead of the Oct. 11 election from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations on the following days:

Aug. 25: Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Aug. 25: Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Highway

Aug. 25: Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Road

Aug. 26: Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace Street

Aug. 26: Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine Street

Aug. 26: Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church Street

Aug. 27: River Center Branch Library – 250 North Boulevard

Aug. 27: Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Highway

Aug. 27: Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Boulevard

Aug. 28: Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road

Aug. 28: Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Road

Aug. 28: Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Road

Aug. 29: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library– 11300 Greenwell Springs Road

Aug. 29: Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Road

Aug. 29: South Branch Library – 2210 Glasgow Avenue

The Registrar of Voters' Office will also be conducting voter registration online at www.GeauxVote.com.

Applicants registering to vote in person should bring valid identification that establishes identity, age and residency. Voters must submit their current Louisiana driver's license, if they have one, or their birth certificate or other documentation that reasonably and sufficiently establishes their identity, age, and residency. If they have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you may provide a picture ID, a utility bill, a payroll check or a government document that shows name and address.

To cast a ballot in the upcoming Oct. 11 election, the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail is Sept. 10. Sept. 20 is the last day to register to vote online through the GeauxVote.com website.

Early Voting will be held Sept. 27 through Oct. 4.