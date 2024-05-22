East Baton Rouge prison task force discusses possible new parish detention center, seeks public input

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and Juvenile Detention Task Force asked the public for feedback regarding a possible new jail after city leaders said the current facilities are dilapidated.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, parish agencies began exploring ways to replace the current facility, videos of which show exposed wires, rusted pipes and holes in the ceilings.

The task force broke down the current state of the parish prison, with many voicing optimism for the future.

"I'm probably most excited about having the public get involved, to pick a location, to pick what they want for their community," said Checo Yancy, founding member of Voice of the Experienced, an advocacy group made up of former prisoners. "It's easy for me to say what I may want or what our organization may want. But it's another thing when the public actually comes and gives their assessment of what they want to see."

Councilman Daryl Hurst said the task force will conduct the first public tour of the jail on June 11.