East Baton Rouge Parish Schools celebrate World Mental Health Day

Friday, October 10 2025
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System celebrated World Mental Health Day on Friday across the district. 

Mental Health Day, a global effort to raise awareness and promote well-being, was symbolized by students and staff wearing green, a color that represents hope, renewal and growth.

"We believe mental health is just as important as physical health and deserves equal attention," Director of EBR Schools Mental Health Services Dr. Bridgette Webster said. 

The schools hosted events like scavenger hunts, giveaways and educational sessions in celebration of the day. 

