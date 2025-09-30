89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Baton Rouge Parish School System hosts Magnet Showcase Week across district

Tuesday, September 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting its Magnet Showcase Week from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 across the parish.

Families are invited to experience nationally recognized magnet programs, where they can visit campuses, tour facilities, meet teachers, talk to students and discover the offerings of each program. 

The week will be capped off by the Magnet Mania event on Oct. 5 at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum with live performances, demonstrations, hands-on activities and a raffle for a magnet seat at the school of your choice. 

"Magnet showcase week and Magnet Mania are excellent opportunities for families to check out these programs in action," Elizabeth Thomas, a recruiter for Magnet Programs, said. 

Some of the Magnet Showcase events include:

- STEM Showcase: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Liberty Magnet High
- VPA Showcase/Tours: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at McKinley Middle
- STEM Showcase: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Scotlandville Middle
- Performance, Live Art and Museum Tour: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at McKinley Elementary
- Broadcast Studio Ribbon-cutting and Magnet Showcase: 9 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Broadmoor Elementary 

“If you've ever wondered what it means to be a STEM or visual and performing arts school, this is the time to find out," Thomas said.

A full schedule of events is available here.

