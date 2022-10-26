East Baton Rouge Parish receives $7.5M in federal funding to transition to electric-powered school buses

BATON ROUGE - More than $7.5 million of federal funds are headed to East Baton Rouge Parish to switch from diesel-powered school buses to electric.

The money is part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help school districts to purchase 111 "clean" school buses, producing zero emissions.

“This announcement highlights how funding made available in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making its way to all corners of our state. Louisiana’s school districts both large and small can benefit from the transition of school buses to electric power,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “This is just round one, and we hope that even more of our schools will take advantage of this opportunity in future rounds. I want to thank President Biden, Senator Bill Cassidy and Representative Troy Carter for supporting this legislation.”

Below is a list of school districts and total funding:

- Harriet Tubman Charter School received $1,975,000

- Pointe Coupee Parish received $9,480,000

- East Baton Rouge Parish received $7,505,000

- Bienville Parish received $1,580,000

- City of Monroe School District received $7,900,000

- Madison Parish received $5,530,000

- Rapides Parish received $9,875,000