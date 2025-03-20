East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmate accused of stabbing another inmate in torso, face, arm

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Parish inmate accused of stabbing a fellow inmate several times in the face, arm and torso was arrested.

Javonte Rhymes, 24, was charged with aggravated battery and rebooked into the parish prison after the stabbing.

According to arrest records, Rhymes and another inmate — William Roach — stabbed the victim during the early hours of Feb. 20. Surveillance video showed the victim walking into a cell and arguing with Roach and Rhymes.

After the argument began, another inmate, Joseph Joyeaux, covered the cameras with a blanket to block the attack. However, the attack was still apparent from the movement of all involved.

The victim was brought to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center and was given several stitches to his wounds. All suspects involved were later rebooked into the prison. Rhymes was also booked on contraband charges.

In 2018, WBRZ reported that Rhymes was arrested for third degree rape. He also has a lengthy criminal record including drug dealing, domestic abuse and indecent behavior with a juvenile charges.