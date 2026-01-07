East Baton Rouge Parish Library proposes new tax plan, could go to voters June 2026

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library announced Wednesday that it's proposing a new dedicated tax for the library system at the next Metro Council meeting.

Following the failure of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Thrive tax plan in November, the East Baton Rouge Public Library has been without a dedicated tax for its future.

Officials said the library is fully funded through 2026 from previous taxes, but needs to pass a new Millage Continuation Proposition to collect new revenues beyond this year.

The library system announced Monday it will ask the public for 9.5 mills, which would fund all current library operations and put money toward renovating and expanding libraries in Scotlandville and Baker.

It will be introduced at the Jan. 14 Metro Council meeting and then be discussed, with public comment, at the Feb. 11 meeting.

If passed, the millage will be on ballots in June.

The library's current tax rate is 10.52 mills.