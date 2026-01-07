79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Baton Rouge Parish Library proposes new tax plan, could go to voters June 2026

1 hour 23 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 1:49 PM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library announced Wednesday that it's proposing a new dedicated tax for the library system at the next Metro Council meeting. 

Following the failure of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Thrive tax plan in November, the East Baton Rouge Public Library has been without a dedicated tax for its future.

Officials said the library is fully funded through 2026 from previous taxes, but needs to pass a new Millage Continuation Proposition to collect new revenues beyond this year. 

The library system announced Monday it will ask the public for 9.5 mills, which would fund all current library operations and put money toward renovating and expanding libraries in Scotlandville and Baker. 

It will be introduced at the Jan. 14 Metro Council meeting and then be discussed, with public comment, at the Feb. 11 meeting. 

If passed, the millage will be on ballots in June. 

Trending News

The library's current tax rate is 10.52 mills.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days