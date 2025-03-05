61°
East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosts public informational meetings on millage, future of library

Wednesday, March 05 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting public informational meetings on the library system and its future as the mayor-president's plan to reallocate funds away from the library to other services.

The meetings take place on these following days and at these locations:

Main Library at Goodwood
7711 Goodwood Boulevard
Wednesday, March 5, 5-8 p.m.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library
11300 Greenwell Springs Road
Thursday, March 6, 5-8 p.m.

Zachary Branch Library
1900 Church Street
Saturday, March 8, 3-6 p.m.

Baker Branch Library
3501 Groom Road
Sunday, March 9, 3-6 p.m.

Jones Creek Regional Branch Library
6222 Jones Creek Road
Monday, March 10, 5-7 p.m.

Delmont Gardens Branch Library
3351 Lorraine Street
Tuesday, March 11, 4-7 p.m.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards has proposed using funds currently set aside for use by the library on public safety, infrastructure and blight reduction, among other things. He said that money that currently goes to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library would be put to better use by tackling some of the city-parish's "most pressing challenges."

Edwards noted that, while the library system will have a reduced budget, it will remain the highest funded in the state and that not one service will be cut from the system.

