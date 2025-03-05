East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosts public informational meetings on millage, future of library

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting public informational meetings on the library system and its future as the mayor-president's plan to reallocate funds away from the library to other services.

The meetings take place on these following days and at these locations:

Main Library at Goodwood

7711 Goodwood Boulevard

Wednesday, March 5, 5-8 p.m.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library

11300 Greenwell Springs Road

Thursday, March 6, 5-8 p.m.

Zachary Branch Library

1900 Church Street

Saturday, March 8, 3-6 p.m.

Baker Branch Library

3501 Groom Road

Sunday, March 9, 3-6 p.m.

Jones Creek Regional Branch Library

6222 Jones Creek Road

Monday, March 10, 5-7 p.m.

Delmont Gardens Branch Library

3351 Lorraine Street

Tuesday, March 11, 4-7 p.m.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards has proposed using funds currently set aside for use by the library on public safety, infrastructure and blight reduction, among other things. He said that money that currently goes to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library would be put to better use by tackling some of the city-parish's "most pressing challenges."

Edwards noted that, while the library system will have a reduced budget, it will remain the highest funded in the state and that not one service will be cut from the system.