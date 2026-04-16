East Baton Rouge Parish constable arrested in hit-and-run crash in Walmart parking lot

CENTRAL — An East Baton Rouge Parish constable was issued a summons for a misdemeanor in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday.

Central Police said Constable Gordon Hutchinson hit a parked car while he was leaving the Walmart along Sullivan Road around 11 p.m.

Hutchinson's photo, taken off the store's security camera, was shared by the police department to try and help identify the hit and run suspect.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran says the matter will be forwarded to the district attorney's office.

Hutchinson represents Ward 3, Dist. 1, which includes the City of Central.