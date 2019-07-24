East Baton Rouge opens up web link for Hurricane Barry damage reports

BATON ROUGE - Damage assessments stemming from Hurricane Barry can be reported to East Baton Rouge Parish officials via an online link.



The process is similar to reporting damage occurring during the weather events on June 6.



Parish residents and businesses can only report the damages from July 10 through July 14. Those submitting reports will be contributing to East Baton Rouge's database to that indicates where recovery and debris removal needs to happen.



For those who do not have computer access, public libraries in East Baton Rouge Parish are available to assist. Those needing hard copies can also pick up paperwork at the libraries.



For assistance in filling out the application, the City-Parish can be contacted at 225-389-2855.



Damage Assessment Tips are listed below:



Insured Property



Remember: Flooding generally is not covered under homeowners' policies. Flood insurance is a separate policy offered through the National Flood Insurance Protection Program (NFIP) or through private insurers.



Notify your claims process.



Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents. Coordinate with your insurance adjuster in filing a Proof of Loss with your insurance company within 60 days of the flood.



Uninsured Property



Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents.



If your property is flood damaged and you do not have flood insurance, help may be available from the federal government through small grants and larger low-cost loans.



Renters



If you have renter's insurance, storm damage is covered.



Your personal property damaged by the storm will be covered according to your policies limits.



You will have to pay a deductible before your losses will be paid out.



If you are unable to occupy your rented house or apartment due to storm damage, your renters insurance coverage may help pay for additional costs you incur such as hotel bills.



Vehicles



Notify your insurer to start the claims process.



If you only have liability coverage, it is possible that you will not be covered for any flood damage to your vehicle.



Keep in mind you may have to pay a deductible.



If your vehicle is declared a total loss because of flooding, you cannot buy it back.



Louisiana law states that the insurance company has to send the



certificate of title to the Office of Motor Vehicles along with the application for a Certificate of Destruction.



For additional tips on claiming damage please visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance's website at: www.ldi.state.la.us or by phone at (225) 342-5900.