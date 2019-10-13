East Baton Rouge not taking chances with Tropical Storm Gordon

BATON ROUGE - Monday afternoon at Flannery Road Park, sandbag after sandbag was filled up and piled into trucks as Baton Rouge prepares for Tropical Storm Gordon

Many residents still wary from the rain that brought the flood of 2016.

"My neighbor called me and told me my house was flooding, so I thought he was joking," said Ron Easter, who flooded in 2016. "So I don't joke anymore."

While the people do their part, city officials are working hard to make sure pumps and drains are in working order.

"We're predicting 3 to 6 inches, which we think our drainage system will be able to handle. But if you're in a low-lying area and you have a history of repetitive floods, you need to be prepared," said MOHSEP director Clay Rives.

A few weeks ago, a pop-up shower flooded S. Acadian where pumps weren't working. The city says although those are state pumps, they are ready.

"Our department of public works has been working with the state to make sure that they'll be operational in case they're needed. They're guaranteeing that they would be working," said Rives.

It's not just flooding you should be preparing for. The national weather service says Baton Rouge could be getting high winds too.

"They're telling us that it's a tropical depression. It could be tropical storm force winds that come through this area. There's a 20 to 30 percent chance in East Baton Rouge Parish, but there's still a chance."