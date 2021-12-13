Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office employee booked on drug charges
ST. MARTIN PARISH - An East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office employee was booked on drug-related charges and resigned Monday.
KATC reported Dusty Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on several drug charges including, manufacturing, possession with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore released the following statement Monday:
Today, I accepted the resignation of Dusty Guidry, who served as the Director of Pre-Trial Intervention services for our office. The pre-trial intervention program provides tailored, data-driven resources and rehabilitative programming to appropriate justice-involved individuals in a manner that does not jeopardize public safety and works to decrease the likelihood of recidivism.
I am aware of Mr. Guidry’s recent arrest on felony drug charges outside of East Baton Rouge Parish and am concerned by the allegations. Any further criminal investigation will not involve our office.
My office recognizes the great responsibility entrusted to us. It is first and foremost the duty of every employee of this office to adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards in our workplace and community.
Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the Pre-Trial Intervention Program has positively impacted thousands of lives. During this time of transition, we will ensure that the good work of the program continues with the utmost integrity.
Trending News
Guidry posted bail and was released out of St. Martin Parish Jail by Monday afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No progress made in narrowing down potential new bridge locations
-
Police: River Rd. drive-by that killed child was a targeted attack
-
State lawmaker calls out state police for 'accountability problem'
-
State agency responds to lawsuit plans for child sex abuse case
-
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre brings back live performances with 'Nutcracker: A Tale...