72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Earth Day Baton Rouge returns to downtown

2 hours 21 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 April 27, 2025 10:08 PM April 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Earth Day Baton Rouge returned downtown Sunday after a six-year hiatus. 

The Clean Green Neighborhood Alliance partnered with the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group to educate and inspire sustainability and conservation alongside eco-friendly vendors. There were also hands-on demonstrations, exhibits and live music. 

Organizer Thomasina Joseph said it's important for the community to recognize Earth Day and take eco-friendly actions in daily life. 

Trending News

"We have a whole new generation of kids that don't even know what that looks like and to start teaching them the right way to recycle, different ways of sustainability," Joseph said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days