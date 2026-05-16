Early voting registration at EBR Registrar of Voters sees steady turnout

BATON ROUGE - Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish turned out at the Registrar of Voters Offices throughout the day Wednesday as it was the last day for residents to register to vote in the state's upcoming presidential primary.

Only registered Republicans and Democrats will be able to cast their ballot for the candidates representing their party when voting day for the primary arrives in March.

"We have a little flurry of business at the last minute. So we've been having some people to come in to register a little bit more than usual. A lot of people reigster to vote online these days, so we've been getting about 300 a day online for the last several days," Steve Raborn of the East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters said.

Voters had until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to register when the office in East Baton Rouge Parish shut its doors. If you didn't make the deadline, take heart as you have until midnight to complete the registration online.

Online registration is available at www.geauxvote.com through the Secretary of State's Office.



Voters will cast their ballots on March 5th. The presidential primary is a closed election, meaning voters must vote for a candidate representing their party.