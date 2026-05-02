Early voting kicks off on Saturday ahead of Louisiana's May 16 election

BATON ROUGE — While Louisiana has suspended its Congressional races following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying the state's congressional map is unconstitutional, early voting continues as planned on Saturday ahead of the May 16 election.

The most notable race on the ballot is for the U.S. Senate. The Republican primary includes current Senator Bill Cassidy, Julia Letlow, John Fleming and Mark Spencer. Letlow entered the race following an endorsement by President Donald Trump in January.

Runners for the Democratic primary include Nicholas Albares, Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis.

Several amendments to the state constitution are also on the ballot. There are a total of five amendments, including the creation of a school district in St. George, giving the Louisiana Legislature more control over designating what positions have civil service protections, using education trust fund accounts to pay off retirement debt and funding a $2,250 pay raise for teachers, giving parishes the option to eliminate taxes on business inventory and raising the mandatory retirment age for judges from 70 to 75 years old.

Voters around the state will also vote on seats in the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.

Early voting will take place from May 2 to May 9, excluding Sunday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 12 by 4:30 p.m.

Click here to find a poll near you.