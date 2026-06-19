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Power restored in Gonzales after downed tree strikes powerline on La. 621
GONZALES — La. 621 in Gonzales near the railroad tracks was partially blocked Friday morning after a tree fell onto power lines, causing a power outage west of the area.
By 8:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the incident around 4:41 a.m.
According to Entergy's outage map, 885 customers were without power after the downed tree broke the power lines. Earlier in the day, more than 1,300 people were without power.
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By 10:50 a.m., power was restored for Entergy customers.
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