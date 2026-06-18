Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on attempted murder charges after early June shooting

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies have arrested a man accused of attempted murder after a June 1 shooting in Napoleonville.

The shooting happened after a person bragged about shooting another person days before near Napoleonville.

One person sustained a "superficial wound" in the shooting, officials said.

Robert Scott Jr., 20, was later identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Scott was arrested on Tuesday on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons charges. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a $325,000 bond.