71°
Latest Weather Blog
Early voting closes Tuesday for Nov. 5 election
BATON ROUGE — Early voting for the Nov. 5 election where voters will elect a new American president, choose who will lead East Baton Rouge Parish and vote on various other ballot measures across the capital area started Friday.
Early voting runs from Friday through Oct. 29 — excluding Sundays. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A list of polling locations for early voting can be found here.
It is important to note that the deadline to register to vote in the November election has already passed.
For more information about who and what is on the ballot across the capital area, click here to visit the Secretary of State's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...