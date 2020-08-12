Latest Weather Blog
Dwayne Johnson earns top spot of highest paid Hollywood actor, for second year in a row
He's been a football player, a pro-wrestler, a contributor to LSU's Hype Videos, and now he's nabbed the title of the world's highest-paid actor for the second year in a row.
According to Variety, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned this title by racking up $87.5 million between June of 2019 and June of 2020.
The athlete-turned movie star made $23.5 million alone from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” according to Forbes. In addition, Johnson has found monetary success with his Under Armour clothing line, Project Rock.
However, this is a slight decrease from 2019, during which Johnson brought home $89.4 million from starring in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” among other projects. Johnson first topped the list in 2016, with earnings totaling $64.5 million.
Just behind Johnson is his “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million. Reynolds was paid $20 million for the film, in addition to another $20 million from Netflix for “Six Underground.” A third Netflix film starring Reynolds is also in the works, bringing another hefty paycheck.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State grapples with high cost of widespread unemployment, even with federal help
-
Southern students return to campus for first day of class
-
PAC 12 & BIG 10 delay start of season
-
New unemployment benefits funded through FEMA, state working to sort details
-
Restaurant hostess reportedly attacked for following COVID-19 protocols
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring