Dutchtown High's dance team brings home national title for first time in school history

GEISMER — Dutchtown High School's dance team brought home a national title for the first time in the school's 22-year history.

The Griffin Girls' dance team was named high school overall national champions, overall kick champions and overall gameday champions, among other accolades, at the American All-Star United States Dance/Drill Team Championship at Walt Disney World on Sunday.

Dutchtown beat teams from as far north as Brooklyn, New York, the school said.

The team also earned the following accolades:

- first place, high school large team jazz

- first place, high school large team gameday

- first place, high school large team kick

- Gameday Technique Award

- Gameday Choreography Award

- Kick Choreography Award

- Solo Award, fifth place for Lauren Brignac

The team was coached by Colbi Landry, a Griffin Girl alumna and former LSU Golden Girl, in her first year leading the team.

"This team has spent countless hours practicing. They have worked so hard for months and I am beyond proud of their accomplishments. Above all else, I am proud of their dedication and determination to make the dance team the best it can be," Landry said. "I am looking forward to what the future holds for the Griffin Girls."