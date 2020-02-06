Dutchtown graduate who earned over $1M in scholarships to attend LSU

It's official! Ugo Njoku, a Dutchtown High School graduate who received more than $1 million in college scholarships, has chosen to attend LSU this upcoming school year.

Njoku has received more than $1 million in college scholarships, and applied to more than a dozen schools. He not only got accepted into majority of them, but was also awarded scholarship money.

He says he chose LSU based on aid packages and the prospects of graduating early.

Njuko plans to study biological sciences.

***********************

GEISMAR - A success story is now leading to a tough decision for a Dutchtown High School graduate. So far, Ugo Njoku has received more than $1 million in college scholarships.

Njoku applied to more than a dozen schools. He not only got accepted into majority of them, but was also awarded scholarship money.

“New York University, Tulane, DePaul University in Chicago, Howard University in Washington D.C. and Butler University in Indianapolis,” said Njoku, listing off the schools.

The now-graduate started applying to colleges in his junior year.

“All of my free time was spent writing,” said Njoku. “I kind of sacrificed going to football games and stuff. I just wanted to cast a wide net to get the best opportunity for me.”

"His work ethic and preparation was outstanding," said Njoku's former AP Calculus teacher, Curtis Tupper. "He was always proactive if he had to miss class, he would check with me ahead of time and see what was being taught."

Njoku says he has his family to credit his success to. His parents moved here from Nigeria, teaching Njoku the importance of persistence. His dad now has two masters degrees from Southern University, and his mom has two bachelors degrees from Our Lady of the Lake.

“I know how they’ve worked to get to the position they’re in, that was able to catapult me to where I am right now,” said Njoku.

That’s a spot with a decision to make. No matter where he goes, Njoku knows one thing:

“I just want to be able to help people,” he said.

He may be doing this closer to home than his applications imply.

“With the floods a few years back, and even the racial tensions and the violence, I want to be successful enough to usher in a new era to benefit the underprivileged youth in Baton Rouge and give back to the community,” said Njoku.

Njoku’s top two picks for school are Tulane University and Louisiana State University to study bio-sciences or bio-engineering. Njoku says he has AP class credit that would likely transfer to both schools, and the price tag is more reasonable.

The Dutchtown High grad has advice for those getting ready to apply for college:

“I'd tell others not to be intimidated at first, it can be done on your own,” said Njoku. “If you work hard you'll drown in success.”

One other student at Dutchtown High this year, Christina Roberston, earned over $1 million in scholarships. The school says receiving that much in scholarships is rare.