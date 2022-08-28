91°
Duplex caught fire in neighborhood off Gardere Lane on Saturday; officials investigating the cause
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating after flames erupted at a duplex in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane Saturday afternoon.
The St. George Fire Protection District said they responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a duplex on Skysail Avenue.
Crews found smoke billowing out of the roof vents of the residence. The fire was immediately located and put out with water within 20 minutes of their arrival.
No injuries were reported, officials say.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
