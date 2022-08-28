91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Duplex caught fire in neighborhood off Gardere Lane on Saturday; officials investigating the cause

3 hours 51 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, August 28 2022 Aug 28, 2022 August 28, 2022 10:48 AM August 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating after flames erupted at a duplex in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane Saturday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Protection District said they responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a duplex on Skysail Avenue.

Crews found smoke billowing out of the roof vents of the residence. The fire was immediately located and put out with water within 20 minutes of their arrival.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

