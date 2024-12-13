56°
Dunham's comeback effort falls short, Tigers lose heartbreaker in state title game

4 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS -  The Dunham football team's undefeated season ended Friday night.

The Tigers failed to convert on 4th and goal from the three-yard line with under a minute left, and lost the Division III Select state championship game 31-28 to Catholic New Iberia. The Panthers now have three state championships in school history.

Dunham trailed 31-14 in the fourth quarter, but the comeback fell just short. The Tigers finish the season 13-1.

