Dunham Tigers make sure to get everyone involved in state title win

NEW ORLEANS - The Dunham Tigers capped off their first state title in football in over twenty years with a meaning final play in their 34-17 win over Calvary Baptist.

Head coach Neil Weiner saw an opportunity to involve a couple of injured Tigers in the teams win in the Superdome on Thursday and didn't miss the chance to get them involved.

Weiner had a special play ready at the end of the game if the situation presented itself and with his Tigers with the ball and leading late.

Weiner substituted JJ Harris, who was injured for his entire Tiger career as well as Richard Montgomery, who just injured his shoulder in their quarterfinal game against Newman as well as Tyler Sotile who hurt himself at the beginning of the year.

Those three players were able to get into the game for the final play and line up in the backfield with quarterback Elijah Haven to take the final snap and take a knee in the championship game.