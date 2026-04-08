55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: Woman arrested after bringing marijuana into Elayn Hunt when she went to prison for job interview

47 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 6:03 AM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she allegedly brought marijuana into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center when she went to the prison for a job interview. 

According to Iberville Parish deputies, 21-year-old Jeraneka James drove onto the grounds of Elayn Hunt on April 1 for a job interview when a K9 unit alerted prison staff to her vehicle.

James' car was searched, and prison security found a cigar packet containing 1.5 grams of marijuana. 

Trending News

James was then arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on introduction of contraband and possession of marijuana charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days