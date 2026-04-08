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$510k bond set for rideshare driver accused of killing Baton Rouge woman
BATON ROUGE - A $510,000 bond was set for a man accused of killing a Baton Rouge woman in a head-on crash while driving drunk.
According to Louisiana State Police, Manmeet Singh, 30, was driving while intoxicated along Interstate 10 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 23, 2025.
LSP says Singh drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another car, killing Patricia Saidu, 21, of Baton Rouge. According to her family, Saidu was a Liberty High School alumna, had recently completed a four-year degree at Xavier University and was preparing to enter medical school.
Singh would later be arrested in March when he was found in Madison, Mississippi.
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A judge set his bond at $500,000 for his vehicular homicide charge. He also received a $5,000 bond for reckless operation of a vehicle and a $5,000 bond for improper driving charges.
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